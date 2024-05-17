International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $355,348 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.64. 3,648,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,737. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

