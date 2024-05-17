Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 813 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,264 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,174,603.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,184. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.01 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $409.12 and its 200 day moving average is $403.38. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

