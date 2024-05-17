Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 98,203 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,829,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,648,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.69. 903,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average is $131.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

