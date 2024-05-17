Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,650 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.94. 2,340,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,451. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day moving average of $122.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.