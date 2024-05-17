Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 27,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.27. 1,999,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,164. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $205.60 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

