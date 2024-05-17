Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 312,318 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 626,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,318 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

