Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,139 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

KO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.03. 11,498,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,597,278. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $271.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

