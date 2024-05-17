Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 25,033 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,033 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $27,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.34. 107,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $120.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

