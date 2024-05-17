Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 41,135 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,135 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock remained flat at $88.22 on Friday. 486,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,802. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

