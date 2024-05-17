TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Hits $153.00 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $153.00 million and $8.86 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00054559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012976 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001004 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,104,495 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,667,840 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.