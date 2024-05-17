1,630 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $523,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.02. 212,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,796. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.63. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

