Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,976 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $69,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,680,000 after buying an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQ stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.52. 31,785,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,246,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.71. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $329.56 and a 52 week high of $454.69.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

