ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Cut by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 3.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $7,860,589. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

NYSE NOW traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $764.93. 598,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $747.52 and its 200-day moving average is $724.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.13 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

