Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Markel Group worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $13.25 on Friday, hitting $1,665.83. 17,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,541. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,511.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,454.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

