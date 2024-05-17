Jag Capital Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,497 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,355 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,228,000 after purchasing an additional 575,799 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,589,000 after buying an additional 285,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,640,000 after buying an additional 334,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $94.36. 4,521,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,591. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

