Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $578,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 55.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 64,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,898,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,889 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WM traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $210.66. 1,235,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,359. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

