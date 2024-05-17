Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded up $9.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $620.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,023. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $603.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

