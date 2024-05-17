Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.02. The company had a trading volume of 611,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average is $172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

