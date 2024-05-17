Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 122,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,022. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.82 and a 200-day moving average of $147.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

