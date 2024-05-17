Covey Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up about 1.6% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7,707.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,881. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7,750.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,161.82. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,702 shares of company stock valued at $27,985,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

