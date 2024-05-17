American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,383. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

