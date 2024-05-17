Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,832 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 101,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. 8,615,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,096,102. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.