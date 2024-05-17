McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $272.09. 1,572,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,573. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.27. The company has a market cap of $196.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

