Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,776 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,044. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.01 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.12 and a 200 day moving average of $403.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

