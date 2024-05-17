USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Cap of $92.32 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $92.32 million and approximately $295,737.64 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,006.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.82 or 0.00695195 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00069740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00097252 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.82005017 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $289,326.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

