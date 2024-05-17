CashBackPro (CBP) Price Tops $4.78 on Major Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00007132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $431.20 million and approximately $408,864.98 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011002 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001462 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,018.25 or 1.00018100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00091301 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,647 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.6754131 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $394,011.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.