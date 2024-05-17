Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.78.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $396.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,242. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

