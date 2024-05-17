Efficient Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 523,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 39,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,872,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,706,000 after buying an additional 93,175 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. 200,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,535. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

