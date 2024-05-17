Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,539. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.