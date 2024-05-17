Efficient Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,588. The company has a market cap of $651.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.