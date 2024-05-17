Efficient Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,588. The company has a market cap of $651.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.