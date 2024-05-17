Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires 17,023 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. 1,924,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.60. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

