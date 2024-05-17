Efficient Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 297,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,597,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $531.83. 2,694,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $516.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $534.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

