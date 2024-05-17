GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. 2,253,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.30. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

