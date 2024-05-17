IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given New $596.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $596.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $580.38.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $543.05. The company had a trading volume of 285,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.35 and its 200-day moving average is $517.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

