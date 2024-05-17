Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. 64,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,508. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

