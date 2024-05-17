HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

