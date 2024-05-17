MiNK Therapeutics’ (INKT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

INKT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 64,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,480. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

