Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 2,046,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,923. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.