Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LPTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. 354,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,299. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.20.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 43.3% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 227,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $489,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 60.7% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 185,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 219,563 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.