Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 385,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,774. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94,637 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

