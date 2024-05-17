Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

MBUU traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. 170,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,346. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,692.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

