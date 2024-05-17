Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Intel by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 30,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.79. 21,447,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,081,652. The company has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

