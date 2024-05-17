Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 2.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.47. 770,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,092,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.