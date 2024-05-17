Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 2.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.47. 770,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,092,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

