3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.50 and last traded at $105.48. Approximately 1,205,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,719,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.86.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

