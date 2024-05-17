iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILITGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

