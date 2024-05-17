Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the April 15th total of 578,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Applied Energetics Stock Performance

Shares of AERG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 228,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $437.27 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.22. Applied Energetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 429.18% and a negative net margin of 352.04%.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.