Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,195. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,160 shares of company stock worth $3,645,081. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,072,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after buying an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after buying an additional 259,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,833,000 after buying an additional 438,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.