Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,168,900 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 6,428,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,514.5 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

Shares of CFTLF remained flat at $0.57 during trading hours on Friday. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

