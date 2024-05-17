Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 0.1%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $463.15 and last traded at $464.18. Approximately 119,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,100,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $453.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.7% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 71.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

