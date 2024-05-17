Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $265,806.24 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Entegris Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,883. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average of $121.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Entegris

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

